OKC Thunder Summer League Profile: Robert Baker

Robert Baker committed to play for the Oklahoma City Thunder in Summer League in May.

In the months leading up to training camp, the Oklahoma City Thunder have a major platform to showcase their talent in the NBA Summer League. While many players have their roster spot solidified, a handful of Thunder members will be competing for a training camp gig, and ultimately a roster spot.

Let’s take a look at forward Robert Baker, who is among the players that will be interesting to watch over the next few weeks

Player Bio:

Baker, age 23, played 26 games for the Stockton Kings, the Sacramento Kings’ G League affiliate, last season. With the Kings, Baker averaged 4.7 points and 2.5 rebounds across 11 Showcase Cup games. In 15 regular-season games, he averaged 3.7 points and 2.3 rebounds in a 10.6-minute palate.

In four seasons at Harvard, Baker logged averages of 4.5 points and 3.6 rebounds in 99 games with the Crimson.

Despite being a bench player for the Kings, he most definitely caught some attention from Blue ranks in his stints. He’s a 6-foot-10 power forward who finds his greatest strength attacking for dump-off and alley-oop passes. He also carries a solid jump shot, which can be a plus for floor spacing.

Roster Outlook:

The Thunder organization has a well-documented liking for Baker. While most rosters are just now taking shape, the forward committed to play for the Thunder’s Summer League last month – making him one of the first G League players league-wide to make a Summer League commitment.

While Oklahoma City’s current roster makes it difficult to envision him etching an NBA roster spot, he’s the perfect type of player for the Oklahoma City Blue.

Baker was heavily-underutilized in Stockton as the likes of Emanuel Terry and Neemias Queta essentially wiped the forward from any significant minutes. When he was on the floor, however, he produced, shooting an uber-efficient 65.1% on twos and 14-of-32 (43.8%) from three.

In all likelihood, Nazr Mohammed will be eyeing Baker to join the Blue for next season. The Blue carry a prestigious track record with players similar to Baker’s archetype, notably with Chicago Bulls forward Tyler Cook. So, it would seem like a solid landing spot for the big.