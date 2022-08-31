OKC Thunder: Top 10 Must Watch Games for Thunder Next Season (6-10)

The Oklahoma City Thunder are gearing back into NBA action.

With NBA training camp commencing in September and the regular season starting on October 17, plenty of entertaining contests will be on tap – especially in Bricktown.

Carrying a young nucleus of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey alongside the additions of three top-12 selections, headlined by No. 2 pick Chet Holmgren, Oklahoma City will be the breeding grounds for entertaining basketball all season long.

These next two days on Inside The Thunder, I’ll be delving into the Thunder’s schedule and the top 10 games on tap for Thunder fans to watch.

Today, I’ll be discussing the top games from 6-10.

10. Thunder Season Opener (October 17, 7 pm CST)

What better way to start off the Thunder’s top 10 list than noting the team’s first game of the season, an away trip to face the Minnesota Timberwolves on October 17, 2022.

Not only does the Thunder’s home opener come with the allure of getting to see the franchise’s new core out in action, but it’s also an excellent game in terms of matchups. Presumptive center starter, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, will go toe-to-toe with recently acquired Rudy Gobert. Additionally, the trio of Karl-Anthony Towns, D’Angelo Russell, and Anthony Edwards will pose an intriguing meeting versus Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, and Lu Dort.

9. Thunder New Year’s Eve (December 31, 7 pm CST)

For the fifteenth-consecutive season, the Thunder will play in a New Year’s Eve game in Oklahoma City.

This season, the calendar pusher pegs them against the Philadelphia 76ers, creating an entertaining battle with Joel Embiid on the interior while the backcourt battle between James Harden and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander could churn out some fun possessions.

8. Thunder Head to the Garden (November 13, 11 am CST)

It’s an early viewing for those outside of the east coast, however, the Thunder tend to spark some fireworks at Madison Square Garden.

Last season, the Thunder posted arguably their best game in the MSG as Tre Mann placed 30 points while Josh Giddey etched a 28-point, 11-rebound, 12-assist triple-double in a 127-123 overtime victory.

If the Thunder play anywhere close to that level on November 13, reach for your popcorn bag.

7. Thunder Tackle Grizzlies (December 17, 7 pm CST)

Oklahoma City struck a sour chord in Memphis last year, falling 152-79 in what was the largest loss in NBA history.

With a reshuffled deck, the Thunder will get a chance to get additional redemption, bringing the Grizzlies into town for what should make for an excellent matchup. At the guard position, Ja Morant should make for a fun test while the return of Steven Adams places a cherry on top for Thunder fans.

6. Thunder Bring in Pelicans (February 13, 7 pm CST)

The Pelicans earned a hand-written note from Thunder GM Sam Presti after defeating the Los Angeles Clippers in the Play-In series, a win which netted Oklahoma City the No. 12 pick – Jalen Williams.

Entering this season, the Pelicans carry one of the most fun rosters in the league with Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, C.J. McCollum, Jose Alvarado, Herb Jones, and recently-selected guard Dyson Daniels.

