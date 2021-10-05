Thunder Training Camp Profiles: Rob Edwards

With NBA training camp underway, guard Rob Edwards is part of the OKC Thunder camp roster and looking to showcase his skills.

In the weeks leading up to the start of the 2021-22 season, the Oklahoma City Thunder are taking 20 players into training camp along with four preseason games. While many players have a roster spot solidified, there are a handful of guys who will be competing for either a spot on the roster or minutes in the regular season rotation.

Let’s take a look at Rob Edwards, who is among the players that will be interesting to watch over the next few weeks.

Player Bio

Edwards spent the second half of his college career at Arizona State and was teammates with Thunder guard Lu Dort for one season. As a senior, he averaged 11.6 points and 3.6 rebounds per game. Known for being a solid 3-point shooter, Edwards converted on 36.9% of his shots from deep in college.

The 6-foot-5 guard went undrafted out of college in the 2020 NBA Draft, but spent time in the G League last season with the OKC Blue. Edwards is familiar with the Thunder system at age 24 and even played for their NBA Summer League team earlier in the offseason.

Through five summer league contests, Edwards averaged 11.2 points per game. A prospect that can score in bunches, he scored 23 or more points in two of the Thunder’s summer league matchups.

Roster Outlook

Edwards is clearly a prospect that the Thunder front office values. After playing a season with their G League affiliate followed by a summer league stint, he’s now on the 20-man training camp roster.

While he likely won’t make the final roster, he’s someone that will benefit from the development of camp and could play once again for the Blue.

A guard with quite a bit of size, Edwards could ultimately work towards a spot at the end of the Thunder bench over the next few seasons, or even a two-way contract. If he’s going to make a jump to the NBA level, it will be for his 3-point shooting ability.

