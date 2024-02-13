Do Not Overreact to OKC Thunder Trio’s Fresh Start

Tre Mann and Vasilije Micic continue to pop for the Charlotte Hornets but do not overreact to their fresh start.

The Charlotte Hornets are playing fun basketball, which is something that has not been said since the Clinton administration. It has only been two games since the NBA trade deadline, but the Buzz City Crew is enjoying their new additions.

On Thursday, the Oklahoma City Thunder sent Vasilije Micic, Tre Mann, and Davis Bertans to the Hornets in exchange for veteran forward Gordon Hayward. The Thunder will not see Hayward suit up until after the All-Star break, but Charlotte has already gotten a lot out of their Bricktown newcomers.

Through two games, the Hornets are 2-0 and have seen Mann and Micic provide massive contributions to their squad with consistent minutes.

The 2021 first-round pick has put up double-digit points in each of his first two appearances (both starts) with Charlotte.

In his debut against Memphis, Mann scored nine points, dished out nine assists, grabbed four rebounds, and swiped two steals while cashing in his step-back staple. On Monday, he followed that game up with an even better outing.

During a massive win over the Indiana Pacers, Mann poured in 11 points, handed out seven assists, went up, and grabbed nine rebounds while making 45 percent of his shots. The starting guard was a +10 in the box score during the Hornets' 111-102 win.

It is easy to look at Mann's two-game stretch and get excitable or question the decision by the Thunder front office, but perspective is important.

The Florida product was never going to get his opportunity to pop in Oklahoma City; that became apparent as he was buried on the bench this season due to the team's guard depth. Despite being a fantastic teammate, there was clearly a disconnect in play style for Mark Daigneault's unique system.

A fresh start was deserved for Mann to get this chance to display his abilities and solidify his NBA future. All while the Thunder get a shot at improving their roster with what Hayward can provide them on paper.

For Vasilije Micic and Davis Bertans, it has been much of the same as their OKC production, but this is still a welcomed change for Micic. The 29-year-old rookie gets a chance to stretch his legs in the NBA with consistent minutes.

While it is not flashy to say, this trade will go down as a win-win for all parties involved. The new Hornets trio was not going to make an impact on the Thunder. Oklahoma City has a chance to add a better fit to their playoff rotation, and Hayward has an opportunity to play meaningful basketball.

