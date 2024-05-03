OKC Thunder Succeeding With Unique Playoff Rotation
The Oklahoma City Thunder have used their deep roster all season, and that has not changed in the playoffs.
The Thunder’s playoff rotation has continued to look similar to its first 82 games. Although stars such as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams are playing more minutes, the Thunder have not necessarily shortened their rotation.
However, the Thunder’s actual shortening of the rotation might have happened in February. At the trade deadline, the Thunder shipped out Vasilije Micic, Davis Bertans and Tre Mann for Gordon Hayward.
Hayward has not found his perfect fit in Oklahoma City but has been a mainstay in the rotation since arriving, albeit only playing 31 minutes in the first round. Sam Presti’s deadline deal and lack of others also reinforced Oklahoma City’s comfort with its current roster.
The Thunder’s starting lineup has not been altered at any point this season when healthy. After those five players, the rest of the rotation heavily depends on matchups, but some players still find consistent playing time regardless of opponent.
With Cason Wallace and Aaron Wiggins providing a defensive boost on the wing and Isaiah Joe adding shooting, the Thunder’s perimeter rotation is deep. Add in Hayward and Kenrich Williams at the forward, and coach Mark Daigneault has the personnel to adapt to virtually any situation.
The Thunder’s versatility on the perimeter was on display last season as the team made the play-in. This season, questions about their big-man rotation arose around the trade deadline.
Even before the signings of Mike Muscala and Bismack Biyombo, Oklahoma City’s confidence in Chet Holmgren and Jaylin Williams was apparent. Those two battled well against the Pelicans and have been exposed to various situations throughout the season, which could be valuable later in the playoffs.
Oklahoma City is one of 22 teams in the past 10 seasons to have 10 players play at least 60 games and play 10 minutes per game. That type of minutes distribution often bodes well, with 19 of those teams making the playoffs, including two NBA champions.
The Thunder having so many contributors might not lead to a championship this season, but it has allowed them to prepare for any situation they might face in the next few weeks.
