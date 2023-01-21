OKC Thunder’s Jalen Williams Pays Tribute to Kobe Bryant

In Friday night’s match against the Sacramento Kings, Oklahoma City Thunder rookie guard Jalen Williams decided to rock the same sneakers worn by the late, great Kobe Bryant. The Hall of Fame shooting guard had donned the Adidas EQT Elevation in his rookie season when he competed in and won the NBA’s Slam Dunk Contest in 1997.

That was 26 years ago.

Williams, who wore the number 24 during his college basketball stint with the Santa Clara Broncos, now wears the number eight, as an ode to Bryant. During Williams’ introductory press conference, he stated, “I picked 8, it was a tribute to Kobe. I grew up watching him, he speaks for himself and the legacy that he has. You hear Mamba Mentality and that is what I carry for myself.”

After being elected with the 12th overall pick by the Thunder, Williams now might have good reason to enter the dunk contest. After all, he is the league leader in dunks from the guard position with 43 dunks in 42 games and might want to follow in the same footsteps as the player he grew up idolizing.

But not only does Williams look up to Bryant, they share some similarities.

Like Bryant, Williams is quickly becoming known for throwing down emphatic and jaw-dropping dunks.

Both players were also drafted around the same slot, with Williams being picked 12th and Bryant being picked 13th. And according to the NBA’s website, Bryant is listed at 6-foot-6 and 212 pounds while Williams is listed at 6-foot-5 and 211 pounds. That’s only a difference of one inch and one pound.

Williams’ impressive start to his career is a testament to his embracing of the Mamba Mentality, always looking to find ways to compete on both ends of the floor. And he is an example of Bryant’s incredible career and legacy continuing to inspire both current players and up-and-coming prospects.

