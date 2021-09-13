September 13, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsDraft CoverageSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Thunder’s Vit Krejci Opens Up About His Plan For Rookie Season

Ahead of the 2021-22 season, Vit Krejci's role on the team is still very unclear.
Author:

Among the most unknown prospects on the Oklahoma City Thunder is Vit Krejci, who was selected with the No. 37 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft and acquired by OKC.

He missed the entire 2020-21 season as he recovered from an ACL injury. Knowing he wouldn’t be able to play at all, Thunder GM Sam Presti still saw something special in Krejci and was willing to take a chance on him.

Now that he’s getting closer to being fully healthy, the biggest question is where the Czech guard will spend his time playing this season. While the Thunder roster is young and inexperienced, there’s still a ton of guys that will be competing for playing time.

It would make a lot of sense for Krejci to spend the majority of the upcoming in the G League with the OKC Blue, but will that be the case?

"The plan is to be on the Thunder [during the season],” said Krejci in a recent interview. “But if we decide that I need more playing time, I could go to the NBA G League. We'll see in what kind of shape I'll be at the beginning of the season."

Recommended for You

While Krejci could just be thinking optimistically, this comment makes it seem as if he’s expecting to spend most of his time in the NBA with the Thunder, rather than playing down with the Blue. As inexperienced as he is, the jump straight to the NBA will be extremely difficult.

Although he’s had a size advantage for the last few years overseas as a 6-foot-8 guard, Krejci will be playing against guys closer to his size at the next level. Additionally, coming off of an injury, the pace of play could prove to be too much early in his career as he plays with the Thunder.

Unless Krejci is able to stand out in training camp and prove he’s legitimately one of the best young players on the team, the G League makes much more sense for him. The last time he played basketball was in the 2019-20 season with Casademont Zaragoza where he played in 37 games. In just 9.2 minutes per game, he averaged 3.2 points and 1.2 rebounds per contest while shooting 55.4 percent from the field.

Krejci is 21 years old, but likely the least experienced player on the entire Thunder roster. He recently traveled to NBA Summer League with the Thunder, but didn’t play as he continues to recover from injury. 

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the message board community today!

Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Generic
News

Thunder’s Vit Krejci Opens Up About His Plan For Rookie Season

PW
News

Get to Know Thunder Signee Paul Watson Jr.

Paul Watson Jr., Darius Bazley, OKC Thunder
News

Thunder Waive Josh Hall, Sign Paul Watson Jr. To Two-Way Deal

Lu Dort
News

Thunder Position Battles: Which Future Piece Should Start This Season?

Darius Bazley, OKC Thunder, Memphis Grizzlies
News

Small Ball: Will OKC Thunder Have Rebounding Issue This Season?

Kenrich Williams, Washington Wizards
News

Thunder Forward Kenrich Williams Set to Play Important Role On and Off Court

Isaiah Roby, Sacramento Kings
News

Thunder Position Battles: Who Should be the Backup Power Forward?

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Aleksej Pokusevski, OKC Thunder, LA Clippers
News

OKC Thunder Prospect Evaluation: Ranking The Roster