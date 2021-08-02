Sports Illustrated home
Oklahoma City Extends Qualifying Offer to Josh Hall

The Thunder have extended a qualifying offer to two-way forward Josh Hall.
Author:
Publish date:

On deadline day, Oklahoma City extended a qualifying offer to two-way forward Josh Hall, per Spotrac’s Keith Smith.

Hall was signed following the 2020 NBA draft as an undrafted free agent.

At 6-foot-9, Hall is an intriguing prospect. With injuries ailing his rookie season, Oklahoma City didn’t get the best look at him, but obviously see potential to offer him another shot.

Hall played in 21 games, averaging 4.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 16.0 minutes played per game.

Oklahoma City isn’t deep at the forward position and barring injury, Hall could be in line for a decent amount of minutes. He’ll likely continue to be a focus for the Blue.

READ MORE:

OKC Free Agent Targets

Ranking the Top Five Free Agent Signings in Thunder History

Last season, Hall missed out on the short G-League season due to injury.

Oklahoma City has also extended a qualifying offer to forward Svi Mykhailiuk, while declining to offer center Tony Bradley, who was acquired from the 76ers late last season.

The Thunder could potentially be major players in free agency with plenty of cap space of massive amounts of trade exceptions.

