Thunder Sign Former Oklahoma State Standout Lindy Waters III to Two-Way Contract

Fresh off of a quieter trade deadline, Oklahoma City has signed guard Lindy Waters III to a two-way contract, it was announced by general manager Sam Presti.

Formerly a player at Norman North, Waters III has appeared in 28 games for the Thunder’s G-league affiliate, the Blue.

Waters III has started in 14 of those contests, and has averaged 8.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.1 steals and 1.1 assists in 19 minutes per game. He’s shooting 48 percent from the floor.

Previous to his professional career, Waters III played in 121 games at Oklahoma State, averaging 9.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 27 minutes per game. He earned Academic All-Big 12 honors in 2020.

In a separate transaction, Oklahoma City waived forward Paul Watson Jr., who appeared in nine games for the team this season.

OKC had a relatively quiet trade deadline, only making one more for forward KZ Okpala, who has at least remained on the team. The trade also amended the 2023 Miami Heat pick sent over in the Paul George trade -- more than likely the true intentions behind the trade.

On all other fronts though, the Thunder have remained silent, accumulating assets and strategically playing in hopes to land another top pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

After a pair of wins, OKC has since suffered three straight losses, with tough games against the 76ers and Bulls on the horizon.

OKC takes on Philadelphia at 6 p.m. on Friday night in Wells Fargo Center.

