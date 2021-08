Oklahoma City Thunder 2021-22 Schedule

Oklahoma City has an 82-game slate ahead of them for the 2021-22 season, highlighted by star returns and the second-ever play-in tournament.

The NBA has resumed its 82-game slate for the 2021-22 season, highlighted by the second-ever play-in tournament.

Oklahoma City's schedule can be found below:

Thunder 2021-22 Schedule

1. Wednesday, Oct. 20 at 8 p.m. — Utah Jazz, away

2. Friday, Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. — Houston Rockets, away

3. Sunday, Oct. 24 at 6 p.m. — Philadelphia 76ers, home

4. Tuesday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. — Golden State Warriors, home

5. Wednesday, Oct. 27 at 7 p.m. — Los Angeles Lakers, home

6. Saturday, Oct. 30 at 7:30 p.m. — Golden State Warriors, away

7. Monday, Nov. 1 at 9:30 p.m. — Los Angele Clippers, away

8. Thursday, Nov. 4 at 9:30 p.m. — Los Angeles Lakers, away

9. Sunday, Nov. 7 at 6 p.m. — San Antonio Spurs, home

10. Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 7 p.m. — New Orleans Pelicans, away

11. Friday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. — Sacramento Kings, home

12. Sunday, Nov. 14 at 6 p.m. — Brooklyn Nets, home

13. Monday, Nov. 15 at 7 p.m. — Miami Heat, home

14. Wednesday, Nov. 17 at 7 p.m. — Houston Rockets, home

15. Friday, Nov. 19 at 7 p.m. — Milwaukee Bucks, away

16. Saturday, Nov. 20 at 6:30 p.m. — Boston Celtics, away

17. Monday, Nov. 22 at 6:30 p.m. — Atlanta Hawks, away

18. Wednesday, Nov. 24 at 7 p.m. — Utah Jazz, home

19. Friday Nov. 26 at 7 p.m. — Washington Wizards, home

20. Monday, Nov. 29 at 7 p.m. — Houston Rockets, away

21. Wednesday, Dec. 1 at 7 p.m. — Houston Rockets, home

22. Thursday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. — Memphis Grizzlies, away

23. Monday, Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. — Detroit Pistons, away

24. Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 6:30 p.m. — Toronto Raptors, away

25. Friday, Dec. 10 at 7 p.m. — Los Angeles Lakers, home

26. Sunday, Dec. 12 at 6 p.m. — Dallas Mavericks, home

27. Wednesday, Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. — New Orleans Pelicans, home

28. Saturday, Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. — Los Angeles Clippers, home

29. Monday, Dec. 20 at 7 p.m. — Memphis Grizzlies, away

30. Wednesday, Dec. 22 at 7 p.m. — Denver Nuggets, home

31. Thursday, Dec. 23 at 8 p.m. — Phoenix Suns, away

32. Sunday, Dec. 26 at 6 p.m. — New Orleans Pelicans, home

33. Tuesday, Dec. 28 at 9 p.m. — Sacramento Kings, away

34. Wednesday, Dec. 29 at 8 p.m. — Phoenix Suns, away

35. Friday, Dec. 31 at 7 p.m. — New York Knicks, home

36. Sunday, Jan. 2 at 6 p.m. — Dallas Mavericks, home

37. Wednesday, Jan. 5 at 7 p.m. — Minnesota Timberwolves, away

38. Friday, Jan. 7 at 7 p.m. — Minnesota Timberwolves, home

39. Sunday, Jan. 9 at 6 p.m. — Denver Nuggets, home

40. Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 6 p.m. — Washington Wizards, away

41. Thursday, Jan. 13 at 7:30 p.m. — Brooklyn Nets, away

42. Saturday, Jan. 15 at 7 p.m. — Cleveland Cavaliers, home

43. Monday, Jan. 17 at 7:30 p.m. — Dallas Mavericks, away

44. Wednesday, Jan. 19 at 7:30 p.m. — San Antonio Spurs, away

45. Friday, Jan. 21 at 6 p.m. — Charlotte Hornets, away

46. Saturday, Jan. 22 at 7 p.m. — Cleveland Cavaliers, away

47. Wednesday, Jan. 26 at 7 p.m. — Chicago Bulls, home

48. Friday, Jan. 28 at 7 p.m. — Indiana Pacers, home

49. Monday, Jan. 31 at 7 p.m. — Portland Trailblazers, home

50. Wednesday, Feb. 2 at 7:30 p.m. — Dallas Mavericks, away

51. Friday, Feb. 4 at 9 p.m. — Portland Trailblazers, away

52. Saturday, Feb. 5 at. 9 p.m. — Sacramento Kings, away

53. Monday, Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. — Golden State Warriors, home

54. Wednesday, Feb, 9 at 7 p.m. — Toronto Raptors, home

55. Friday, Feb. 11 at 6 p.m. — Philadelphia 76ers, away

56. Saturday, Feb. 12 at 7 p.m. — Chicago Bulls, away

57. Monday, Feb. 14 at 6:30 p.m. — New York Knicks, away

58. Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 7 p.m. — San Antonio Spurs, home

59. Thursday, Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. — Phoenix Suns, home

60. Friday, Feb. 25 at 6 p.m. — Indiana Pacers, away

61. Monday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. — Sacramento Kings, home

62. Wednesday, Mar. 2 at 8 p.m. — Denver Nuggets, away

63. Friday, Mar. 4 at 7 p.m. — Minnesota Timberwolves, home

64. Sunday, Mar. 6 at 6 p.m. — Utah Jazz, home

65. Tuesday, Mar. 8 at. 7 p.m. — Milwaukee Bucks, home

66. Wednesday, Mar. 9 at 7 p.m. — Minnesota Timberwolves, away

67. Sunday, Mar. 13 at 6 p.m. — Memphis Grizzlies, home

68. Monday, Mar. 14 at 7 p.m. — Charlotte Hornets, home

69. Wednesday, Mar. 16 at 7:30 p.m. — San Antonio Spurs, away

70. Friday, Mar. 18 at 7 p.m. — Miami Heat, away

71. Sunday, Mar. 20 at 5 p.m. — Orlando Magic, away

72. Monday, Mar. 21 at 7 p.m. — Boston Celtics, home

73. Wednesday, Mar. 23 at 7 p.m. — Orlando Magic, home

74. Saturday, Mar. 26 at 8 p.m. — Denver Nuggets, away

75. Monday, Mar. 28 at 9 p.m. — Portland Trailblazers, away

76. Wednesday, Mar. 30 at 7 p.m. — Atlanta Hawks, home

77. Friday, Apr. 1 at 7 p.m. — Detroit Pistons, home

78. Sunday, Apr. 3 at 6 p.m. — Phoenix Suns, home

79. Tuesday, Apr. 5 at 7 p.m. — Portland Trailblazers, home

80. Wednesday, Apr. 6 at 8 p.m. — Utah Jazz, away

81. Friday, Apr. 8 at 9:30 p.m. — Los Angeles Lakers, away

82. Sunday, Apr. 10 at TBD— Los Angeles Clippers, away