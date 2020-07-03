Danilo Gallinari on Getting Back Into Game Shape

"Wierd" is how Danilo Gallinari is describing what the Thunder is about to go through as they head to Orlando. The Oklahoma City forward is speaking of life inside the NBA bubble, where the only focus is basketball.

While there will be many taxing experiences for teams as they get restarted, Gallinari says getting back into game shape will be the hardest. "We can practice and do individual workouts as we want, but it's never going to be like a game."

"So to get back into game shape and game rhythm is going to be the biggest challenge, I think." No one knows what to expect once Disney opens its doors to the association.

Players and coaches will have to learn on the fly how to handle any adversity that comes up while trying to maintain a high level of competitiveness. Like everyone else, Gallinari will know more once he's able to experience life in the bubble.

"I don't even know how it's going to look."..."It's going to be different something new, and so I think I will have a better idea once I get there after a couple of weeks of living in Orlando and Disney World."

Gallinari is confident that the intensity of each game will be elevated, so players will get into a routine of going from their rooms to the gym."At the end of the day, we're going to be playing basketball almost every day.

"We'll have to adjust a little bit at the beginning, but we'll get used to it."

Have you signed up for the Inside the Thunder Community Board? We are trying to create a place to share posts and have intriguing and fun conversations about all things related to the Oklahoma City Thunder! Once you sign up, feel free to post as you'd like.