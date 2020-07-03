InsideTheThunder
Top Stories
News
Game Day
Blue

Danilo Gallinari on Getting Back Into Game Shape

Erik Gee

"Wierd" is how Danilo Gallinari is describing what the Thunder is about to go through as they head to Orlando. The Oklahoma City forward is speaking of life inside the NBA bubble, where the only focus is basketball.  

While there will be many taxing experiences for teams as they get restarted, Gallinari says getting back into game shape will be the hardest. "We can practice and do individual workouts as we want, but it's never going to be like a game."

"So to get back into game shape and game rhythm is going to be the biggest challenge, I think." No one knows what to expect once Disney opens its doors to the association. 

Players and coaches will have to learn on the fly how to handle any adversity that comes up while trying to maintain a high level of competitiveness. Like everyone else, Gallinari will know more once he's able to experience life in the bubble. 

"I don't even know how it's going to look."..."It's going to be different something new, and so I think I will have a better idea once I get there after a couple of weeks of living in Orlando and Disney World." 

Gallinari is confident that the intensity of each game will be elevated, so players will get into a routine of going from their rooms to the gym."At the end of the day, we're going to be playing basketball almost every day. 

"We'll have to adjust a little bit at the beginning, but we'll get used to it." 

Have you signed up for the Inside the Thunder Community Board? We are trying to create a place to share posts and have intriguing and fun conversations about all things related to the Oklahoma City Thunder! Once you sign up, feel free to post as you'd like.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The NBA's War of Attrition in Orlando

The NBA could be setting itself up for one of the worst playoffs in history if injury and COVID-19 rule in Orlando.

Erik Gee

Steven Adams, no Advantage for Lower Seeded Teams

Steven Adams says the NBA's format inside the bubble won't necessarily be an advantage for lower-seeded teams.

Erik Gee

Steven Adams "It's a Safe Environment "

Thunder center Steven Adams talks about if he ever thought about not coming back to play after the NBA's hiatus.

Erik Gee

Scissorhands, Blessed Bladez, and the Night Paul George Stayed in Oklahoma City

If you want to know what's going on in Oklahoma City sports, ask the barbers. Scissorhands and Blessed Bladez are more connected than most people in sports media.

Erik Gee

by

Erik Gee

Billy Donovan "Helping Each Other is Going to be Critical.

Billy Donovan spoke with the media today as the Thunder prepare to go to Orlando. Here's his thoughts on playing inside the bubble.

Erik Gee

by

Erik Gee

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander no Asterisk for Champion

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander says the NBA Championship should not come with an asterisk.

Erik Gee

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander "Chemistry Won't be an Issue"

Here is video of Shai Gilgeous Alexander on his time away from the Thunder.

Erik Gee

Thunder owe $2.5 Million in Luxury Tax

The Oklahoma City Thunder will pay $2.5 Million in luxury tax this season according to ESPN's Bobby Marks.

Erik Gee

Thunder, NBA, Fight for Social Justice in Oklahoma and America

The Oklahoma City Thunder and the NBA will use the rest of this summer to fight for social justice in America.

Erik Gee

Chris Paul is the Social Conscience of the NBA

By helping produce documentaries and being an advocate for players to have their voice heard, Chris Paul is becoming the social conscience of the NBA.

Erik Gee