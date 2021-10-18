Oklahoma City Thunder Finalize 15-Man Roster

With the start of the regular season just days away, the Oklahoma City Thunder have finalized their roster for the 2021-22 season.

Now that the preseason has officially come to an end, the Oklahoma City Thunder have make their final cuts to get their roster down to 15 full-time NBA contracts. With four preseason games to showcase their on-court ability, Oklahoma City started training camp with 20 players, five of which had to go.

While there weren't any shocking moves made, the last major players to be waived at the end of training camp were DJ Wilson and Mamadi Diakite. Both players were intriguing prospects, but weren't able to make the final roster heading into the 2021-22 season.

Let's take a look at the 15 players that made the Thunder roster for the upcoming season.

Darius Bazley

Gabriel Deck

Lu Dort

Derrick Favors

Josh Giddey

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Ty Jerome

Vit Krejci

Theo Maledon

Tre Mann

Mike Muscala

Aleksej Pokusevski

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl Isaiah Roby

Kenrich Williams

Outside of their 15-man roster, the Thunder will also have Paul Watson Jr. and Aaron Wiggins, who are on two-way contracts. This means both players will split their time between the Thunder and the OKC Blue in the G League.

Oklahoma City will kick their season off on Wednesday night in Utah against the Jazz. It will be the start of another rebuilding season in which the Thunder will continue to develop players that can help them get back to the playoffs down the road.

The Thunder are projected to win around 23 games this season, which would land them somewhere near the bottom of the NBA in terms of record. However, that would mean they would have great odds at landing a top-five pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, which is loaded with potential superstar talent.

