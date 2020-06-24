Iman Shumpert Would Have no Problem Coming to Oklahoma City

My Cohost on The Sports Animal 97.1 in Tulsa is former Oklahoma State football coach Pat Jones. Besides having the most successful run in school history outside of Mike Gundy, Pat spent several years in the NFL as an assistant coach for the Raiders and Dolphins.

This is the long way of me telling you Pat has been around and understands a thing or two about professional sports. One of his favorite sayings is "All that glitters is not gold when it comes to free agency."

Those words seem to ring loud and clear when Thunder fans on social media start getting excited about the idea of Oklahoma City adding Iman Shumpert, Allen Crabbe, or Gerald Green. Not that any of these players would be bad additions to the Thunder roster, but, do they really help?

Unless Sam Presti is willing to let Lu Dort become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the year or wave another player, it doesn't make a whole lot of sense to bring in someone from the outside. Yes, Dennis Schroder needs more consistent help coming off the bench, and it's fair to wonder what kind of shape any of these guys will be with four months off.

And While Shumpert says via Instagram "I would have no problem coming to OKC." let's take into account he played 29 games with the Nets this season averaging 4 points. His best season came as a rookie with the Knicks when he scored 9.5 points a game and no point in either the regular or postseason has Shumpert averaged in double digits.

Crabbe is a little better having averaged 13 points with Brooklyn in 2017-2018, and Green has had his moments just two seasons ago with the Rockets he was averaging 12 points. Shumpert and Crabbe have at least spent time on NBA teams this year, while Green has had the season off.

The Thunder are tied for 9th in bench scoring averaging almost 40 points a game. Chemistry is the last you should worry about if the Thunder does pick up anyone off the free-agent block. WIth Chirs Paul leading the way, all players will be welcome and will be expected to produce.

The problem is if you want Dort, long term do you risk someone pricing you out of the market next season? Sam Presti could also choose to waive somebody opening up a roster spot. The most likely candidates would seem to be Andre Roberson, Deonte Burton, or Terrance Ferguson.

Presti says he'll play Roberson if he can go, Ferguson is up and down at best and Burton has never seemed to find a solid role with Oklahoma City. There is a lot to mull over the next few days but, if we've learned anything from Presti it's to expect the unexpected.