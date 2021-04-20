NewsDraft CoverageSI.com
Search

Oklahoma City Thunder in search of new arena sponsor

Chesapeake Energy will no longer be the title sponsor of the Chesapeake Energy Arena
Author:
Publish date:

The Oklahoma City Thunder are in search of a new title sponsor for their home arena. 

Per a report from ESPN's Royce Young, Chesapeake Energy terminated their 12-year sponsorship agreement as a part of their bankruptcy process the company started last June.

"As we move toward a transition to a new naming rights partner for our arena, we would like to recognize our extraordinary history with Chesapeake Energy,” said Clayton I. Bennett, chairman of the Oklahoma City Thunder, in a press release. “For a decade, the arena has proudly bore its name and we thank Chesapeake, one of our founding partners, for its loyal support and partnership."

In the interim, there will be no change to the name of the arena while the Thunder attempt to negotiate a new naming rights agreement. 

Generic
News

Oklahoma City Thunder in search of new arena sponsor

Darius Bazley, Washington Wizards
News

Thunder forward Darius Bazley finding his footing on defense

Mark Daigneault
News

Russell Westbrook and Wizards get best of Thunder

Aleksej Pokusevski, Darius Bazley, Washington Wizards
News

Three takeaways from the Thunder's 119-107 loss in Washington

Lu Dort
News

Injury Report: Dort, Roby listed out for Thunder-Wizards matchup

Lu Dort vs Philadelphia 76ers
News

Thunder’s Lu Dort to tryout for Team Canada this summer

Lu Dort on his Contract
News

Handing out Game Balls for Oklahoma City's 112-106 loss to Toronto

Westbrook Russell
News

Game Preview: Thunder take on Russell Westbrook and the Wizards