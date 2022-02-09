Thunder Acquire KZ Okpala, Amends Conditions of First-Round Pick in Trade With Miami Heat

The Oklahoma City Thunder have traded a 2026 second-round pick for Miami Heat forward KZ Okpala and changed the conditions of a future first-round pick.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have entered the trade deadline conversation.

As first reported by Marc Stein, the Oklahoma City Thunder have traded a 2026 second-round pick to the Miami Heat in exchange for forward KZ Okpala.

In addition to Okpala, the Thunder and Heat will amend the 2023 Heat first-round pick initially dealt to Oklahoma City. Instead, the Heat will owe Oklahoma City a lottery-protected pick in 2025 that will turn into an unprotected first-rounder in 2026, if conveyed.

Center Mamadi Diakite has been waived in efforts to make room for Okpala.

Okpala, age 22, has played in 21 games for the Miami Heat this season placing averages of 3.7 points 2.0 rebounds, and 0.7 assists across an 11.6-minute sample.

The former second-round pick has been in-and-out of the Heat’s rotation this season as the former second-rounder has been relegated to a bench warmer role – however, the former Stanford Cardinal is a potential mismatch at 6-foot-9, coupled with a 7-foot-1 wingspan while providing solid play around the basket.

This move signals Thunder GM Sam Presti’s first dealing at the deadline while also being a rare move in which the franchise has offloaded a future draft selection to take on a piece.

Given the swap of first-round selections, the Thunder will hold a potential four first-round picks in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.