Thunder Stands Behind Players Decision to Sit Out Games

The Oklahoma City Thunder are giving their full support to their players' decision to sit out of today's game with the Houston Rockets. Earlier this evening, the team released a statement saying.

The Thunder respects and supports our players peacefully, bringing awareness to the critical issues happening in our country"...."Our organization will continue to work relentlessly to create meaningful change."

The NBA posted postponed all scheduled games on Wednesday after the Milwaukee Bucks chose not to take the court for game five of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals against the Orlando Magic. A meeting is scheduled for 7 pm Central with both players and coaches; once that wraps up, we should know more about the fate of the season.

The Bucks are protesting the shooting of Jacob Blake. In a prepared, their players said.

"Over the last few days in our home state of Wisconsin, we've seen the horrendous video of Jacob Blake being shot in the back seven times by a police officer in Kenosha, and the additional shooting of protestors."..."Despite the overwhelming plea for change, there has been no action, so our focus today cannot be on basketball."

"When we take the court and represent Milwaukee and Wisconsin, we are expected to play at a high level, give maximum effort, and hold each other accountable.".. "We hold ourselves to that standard, and at this moment, we are demanding the same from our lawmakers and law enforcement."

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN in tonight's meeting, Thunder guard Chris Paul (NBAPA President) will speak along with NBPA VP Andre Iguodala, Kyle Korver, and Clippers coach Doc Rivers. Wojnarowski is also reporting that the NBA Board of Governors has also scheduled a meeting for Thursday morning.

With more than 20 years of experience hosting local and national radio shows, Erik Gee is a fixture of Oklahoma sports media. He has covered the Oklahoma City Thunder for the past six seasons. He is also the co-host of the Pat Jones show on 97.1 The Sports Animal in Tulsa.