InsideTheThunder
Top Stories
News
Game Day
Blue

Oklahoma City Thunder To Face the Denver Nuggets and Los Angles Clippers When Season Resumes

Erik Gee

When the Oklahoma City Thunder season resumes, their schedule could have the Nuggets twice, with Clippers and Suns before starting the playoffs.  According to reports, the NBA plans to have teams play the next eight games on their schedule. 

If an opponent is not invited to Orlando, the Thunder would then move to the next game in order of sequence.  As it stands now, Oklahoma City will face, The Jazz, Wizards, Grizzlies, Heat, Phoenix, along with Denver and Los Angeles. 

Friday morning at 11:30 central time, the board of governors is expected to approve a format that will have 13 teams from the west and nine from the east competing for a shot at the NBA championship. All 16 organizations that are currently in the playoffs will be joined by Phoenix, New Orleans, San Antonio, Sacramento, and Washington. 

The eighth and ninth seeds in each conference will compete in a play-in tournament only if the ninth seed is within four games of the last playoff spot.  The Thunder will begin training in Oklahoma City next month, before moving on to Florida. 

Players will be checked daily for COVID-19; if a player is positive, they will be put into quarantine while the season continues. At a glance, the Thunder's schedule is more than manageable. 

The Suns, Wizards, and Grizzlies are below .500. Plus, The Nuggets have the Spurs, Lakers, and Clippers before getting Oklahoma City, not to mention a date with Raptors on the other side of that matchup with the Thunder.  

 ESPN's Ramona Shelburne is reporting that players and coaches will be allowed to play golf and eat at outdoor restaurants while social distancing. If the season can begin on July 31st, the last possible game of the Finals could be on October 12th, with the draft and free agency to follow. 

We're a few hours away from all the details, but the main thing is the Thunder are back, and we get to see this team as-is for at least a few more games. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Video: Oklahoma City Thunder Flying Under

We'll tell you why the Oklahoma City Thunder won't catch anyone off guard when the NBA resumes.

Erik Gee

Video: Oklahoma City Thunder Owner Clay Bennett Wants all 30 Teams in Orlando

At the end of last Week's board of governors' call Thunder owner Clay Bennett made a plea to have all 30 NBA teams resume the season.

Erik Gee

Video: Chris Paul is the NBA's Most Important Player

By being President of the players' union during the COVID-19 crisis Chris Paul has become the most important player in the NBA.

Erik Gee

Video: The Ideal Starting Five for the 2020-2021 Oklahoma City Thunder

It's time to look ahead to next season and find out who are the ideal starting five for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Erik Gee

by

Erik Gee

What Would Be The Ideal Starting Five For the Thunder Into the 2020 Season?

Madelyn Burke and Erik Gee discuss the future starting five for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Erik Gee

Video: Competitive Balance in the NBA is a Pipe Dream

Why we will never have a competitive balance in the NBA, and why Sam Presti is built for whatever comes his way.

Erik Gee

Video: Richard Jefferson and his Clevland Cavalier Teammates Were "Praying" the Oklahoma City Thunder won the WCF in 2016

As Klay Thompson was dropping 41 points on the Thunder in Game Six of the Western Conference Finals Richard Jefferson his Cavalier teammates were "praying" that Oklahoma City would beat the Warriors. We'll tell you what that says about the Thunder.

Erik Gee

by

TulsaTime2002

Thunder could be tougher matchup for the Heat?

Erik Gee

Video: Why Mark Cuban's Playoff Plan is Bad for the NBA

We'll tell you why Mark Cuban's plan to bring all 30 teams back and resume the season is bad for the NBA.

Erik Gee

Video: A Scared Ted Lenosis Kept Bradley Beal from Becoming a Member of the Oklahoma City Thunder

Bradley Beal told the up in smoke podcast he could have been a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Erik Gee