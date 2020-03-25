InsideTheThunder
Oklahoma City Thunder Using Social Media to Stay in Touch

Erik Gee

If there is one-word fans have used to describe the feeling they get when watching the 2019-2020 Thunder is joy. I have lost track of how many times that word has come up in the responses and interviews I have done with fans over the last few days.

A quick side note, more fan stories are coming this afternoon, and of all things I have written since taking on this job, your accounts are the most fun. Now, back to the topic at hand. 

The Thunder knows how much you need them while you are stuck inside your house during the COVID-19 lockdown. So to stay close to you while you wait to resume regular life, players are taking to social media to put a smile on your face. 

If you're not on Instagram, you need to be, if only to follow Hamidou Diallo. Diallo is posting pictures from his grade school days, what's funny is even before he was a five-star prospect out of New York, he was stylish and looked athletic as heck. Some things never change. 

Darius Bazley is giving us a look into his lockdown playlist. Bazley was showing off a copy of Earth, Wind, and Fire's That's the way of the World. That one pic alone should rocket him up to your list of favorite Thunder players of all time. 

Chris Paul took to Tik Tok to show off his dance skills, while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is using just about every platform to display is #quarantinefit or preform the "Hit Yo Groove" challenge.  

We may not be able to see them on the floor but, at least we are getting a look inside as to how they are spending their time while waiting for basketball to resume. 

Still Looking:

Give us your stories about how you bond with other Thunder fans while watching games at your favorite sports bar.  Click the comment box below. 

