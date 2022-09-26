Oklahoma City's Biggest Question Mark Heading Into Season

Oklahoma City Thunder Media Day is set to kick off on Monday, marking the beginning of the 2022-23 NBA season. With the season right around the corner, and training camps starting up, every team has a question mark or two heading into the season.

For some teams, those questions might revolve around certain players or trades, trying to make that final move for a championship push. For the Thunder, however, the questions look a little different.

In Bleacher Report’s latest article, NBA writer Andy Bailey examined each NBA team’s biggest question mark heading into training camp and the NBA season. Oklahoma City’s question mark: How much will the veterans play?

We’ve taken plenty of looks at what veteran options Oklahoma City has on the roster. The question now, though, is how much playing time will the veterans receive?

Of course, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Lu Dort will play in every possible game. Those two are tied to the Thunder financially for the foreseeable future, and Oklahoma City will try to aid their development in any way possible. I think the same goes for Kenrich Williams, who the Thunder locked down for four extra years this summer. If he wasn’t in the plans, I don’t think he would’ve been signed.

Mike Muscala is another net-positive impact on the Thunder, and has developed into one of the better shooting big men in the NBA. With Chet Holmgren on the shelf for the season, floor spacing will be an issue. Muscala can help solve that problem. If Oklahoma City is competitive, especially early in the season, Muscala will need bench minutes.

The rest of Oklahoma City’s lineup will rely heavily on first and second year players. Monday morning, the Thunder announced that Ty Jerome will not participate in training camp, as Oklahoma City works to figure out his next steps.

Derrick Favors is also still in Oklahoma City, but his role, and future on the team, is still a bit unclear. It’s possible his name could pop up often in trade rumors or buyout candidates before the seasons start.

With the impending roster crunch, though, veterans who wouldn’t receive playing time are being let go. The Thunder will likely play the veterans they choose to stick around.

