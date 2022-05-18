Orlando Magic Wins Lottery, Will Select No. 1 in 2022 NBA Draft

The Magic hit the lottery fortune by scoring the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft Tuesday night.

The Orlando Magic claimed the top spot in the 2022 NBA Draft Lottery on Tuesday night, followed by the Oklahoma City Thunder at No. 2 and the Houston Rockets at No. 3. After selecting Franz Wagner at No. 8 a year ago, Orlando is slated to select another top-tier player.

Falling just outside of the coveted top three were the Kings and the Pistons.

Coming into the NBA Draft, Houston, Orlando and Detroit had the best odds at the top pick, coming in at a 14% chance. The Thunder and the Pacers closely followed with the fourth and fifth best odds.

The biggest names in this years NBA Draft include Paulo Banchero, Chet Holmgren, Jabari Smith Jr., Jaden Ivey and Shaedon Sharpe.

While the 2021 NBA Draft may have been deeper, the talent at the top is still elite. Banchero, Holmgren, Smith and Ivey all showcased their abilities at the collegiate level, displaying star potential in the NBA. Sharpe is more of a mystery after sitting his lone season at Kentucky, but his jumper and athleticism suggest his ceiling is equally as high.

Along with the No. 2 pick, Oklahoma City will also pick at No. 12.

The 2022 NBA Draft will take place next month on Thursday, June 23rd.

