Ousmane Dieng’s Return Adds Size, Length to OKC Thunder Lineup

Oklahoma City is getting an important piece back in its lineup soon.

After missing a second extended period of time due to a wrist injury, rookie Ousmane Dieng is approaching his return to the lineup. Despite not playing in OKC’s win over Denver, Dieng was listed as available on the Thunder’s injury report.

Dieng did return to action already in a G League game for the OKC Blue late last week. The rookie forward hasn’t lit up the stat sheet in his NBA appearances, but he opens up more doors for the team in terms of size and length.

Dieng provides OKC with another forward to play minutes in a bigger role with the injuries to both Aleksej Pokusevski and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl still impacting the team’s depth inside.

The 6-foot-9 rookie will provide increased size options for OKC outside of Kenrich Williams and Mike Muscala, the two main players who have been filling in. Dieng’s role will likely remain unsteady depending on the game, but his return gives yet another option for an OKC team who is on the climb.

Dieng has spent time split between the Thunder and the Blue as his development is considered more of a project compared to his fellow rookies in OKC. He is averaging 4.4 points and 2.9 rebounds per game in the NBA this season. His G League numbers are much better with his scoring nearly quadrupled.

Dieng has shown promise with his skillset and ability to drive to the basket and finish at the rim. With his skillset he opens up more paths for OKC to score points as the offense continues to climb the NBA rankings.

With Dieng back in the fold, OKC is one step closer to being healthy again, something the team desperately needs for its interior depth.

