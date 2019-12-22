Paul George's Lasting Impact on the Thunder Came in Building Relationships. Plus, Kawhi Leonard is Out

In two seasons with the Paul George the Oklahoma City Thunder failed to make it any further in the playoffs than they did with Russell Westbrook carrying the team and Kevin Durant winning championships in Oakland. George (aka Playoff P) did his part while he was in Oklahoma City averaging 26 points per game in the postseason and shooting over 30 percent from the arc. It would be silly to point fingers at George specifically, over that stretch the Thunder had a multitude of underperformers like Patrick Patterson, Carmelo Antony, and Markieff Morris to name a few.

As to why the Thunder didn't advance in the playoffs while George was on the roster Billy Donovan says "I don't think it had anything to do with Paul."..."The First 50 games or so he was right there to be the MVP." Donovan feels bad for George because he wasn't the same player after his two shoulder injuries.

Whatever might be thought about the respect level the Thunder veterans had for Billy Donovan one thing is certain Donovan thinks highly of Geroge "I loved working with him, I think everybody thought when he first got here he was just going to leave after one season." Donovan also says that he doesn't know how many players could play through what he did dealing with the shoulder injuries and belives that speaks to George's competitiveness.

I asked about the lasting impact that Geroge had on this team Donavon believes that impact is in the relationships he made. "He was the same guy every single day."..."a lot of times that's hard to do because these guys are overly competitive and want to win every single day." ..."He was great with all the players I think if you ask any of the guys they would say he's great to be around."



It's hard to know just how the Thunder fans will treat Gorge when he is introduced tonight. Best guess is the reaction will be mixed based on things I've seen on social media, but Donovan wants George to be treated with respect. "I hope it's a good one (reaction) for him because he's a great guy."

Kawhi Leonard will sit tonight because the Clippers are on the second of a back to back. The Thunder avoided seeing him the last time these teams meat in Los Angeles where the Clippers won 90-88. Also out tonight for Doc Rivers crew is Patrick Beverley who will rest with a sore right groin. Rivers did say, however, forward JayMychal Green will play. Green has missed the last seven games with a bruised tailbone.

Thunder/Clippers at 6 on Fox Sports Oklahoma and NBA TV.