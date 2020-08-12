Thunder Playoff Scenarios

The Oklahoma City Thunder will play either the Rockets or the Nuggets in the first round of the NBA playoffs. The Thunder, who is currently the fifth seed in the West, can climb as high as fourth.

Oklahoma City will pass Houston for the fourth seed if they beat the Heat and Clippers, and the Rockets lose their next two games (Pacers and 76ers). The Thunder can also clinch the fourth seed if they split their next two games, Houston loses both of theirs, and the Jazz loses (Utah has one remaining game).

The Thunder will lock up the fifth seed if they win at least one of the next two, the Rockets go 2-0 or Utah loses. Or The Thunder could still spilt their remaining games, get help from the Jazz if they lose, and the Rockets split as well.

If the Oklahoma City goes 1-1, Utah loses, and the Rockets go 0-2, the Thunder would still be the fifth seed. And if the Thunder go 0-2 and the Jazz fall to the Spurs, Oklahoma City is the fifth seed.

The doomsday scenario has the Thunder going 0-2, Utah beating San Antonio and Oklahoma City finishing sixth. No situation has the Thunder and Jazz meeting in the playoffs, Oklahoma City can only play the Nuggets or Rockets and given a choice, most fans (and players) would prefer a seven-game series with Houston.

The Thunder are 2-1 vs. the Rockets this season and 1-2 vs. Denver.

Have you signed up for the Inside the Thunder Community Board? We are trying to create a place to share posts and have intriguing and fun conversations about all things related to the Oklahoma City Thunder! Once you sign up, feel free to post as you'd like.

With more than 20 years of experience hosting local and national radio shows, Erik Gee is a fixture of Oklahoma sports media. He has covered the Oklahoma City Thunder for the past six seasons. He is also the co-host of the Pat Jones show on 97.1 The Sports Animal in Tulsa.