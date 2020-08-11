Is the Thunder Playoff Ready?

With just two seeding games left, the Oklahoma City Thunder are clinging to the fifth seed in the Western Conference. Billy Donovan used Monday's game against the Suns to get his starters, some much-needed rest.

The result, after building a 15 point lead, a group of outmatched reserves got blown out 128-101. If the Thunder maintains their hold on the fifth seed, then Monday was just a blip on the radar.

But, if they slip into the sixth seed, it highlights the more significant issues Oklahoma City has fought since coming into the bubble; Injuries and inconsistency.

Steven Adams has been sitting with a lower leg contusion the last three games, Nerlens Noel has a right ankle sprain and hasn't been 100 percent since he arrived in Orlando, and even though he's not injured Dennis Schroder has no timeline for his return.

The eight seeding games were supposed to be fine-tuning; instead, they are showing just how fine a line it is between success and failure. While Thunder bench players like Darius Bazley, Hamidou Diallo, and Abdel Nader continue to improve, they can't be expected to carry the Thunder.

Billy Donovan not only needs Schroder's 19 points per game, but he also needs his leadership and intensity, to help spark a double-digit comeback. The Thunder is proving they can match you if you play small like the Rockets, and with Adams and Noel in the lineup, they can also compete with more physical teams.

But, with as versatile as this team is, they need all hands on deck. The Thunder hasn't been whole since they beat the Jazz ten days ago. I reached out to the Thunder to find out about Shcroders's status; the text was not returned.

With a full roster, the Thunder are one of the most dangerous teams in the NBA. Hopefully, in the next few days, everyone will be back and healthy.