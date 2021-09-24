Pokusevski Falls in Bleacher Report’s 2020 NBA Re-Draft

Bleacher Report released their 2020 NBA re-draft, with the Thunder rookies sliding down the draft boards.

Another draft cycle has come and gone, leaving plenty of debate around last years rookies.

Bleacher Report recently released their 2020 NBA re-draft.

Pokusevski had a rough go on Year 1, finishing as one of the least efficient scorers in the league while starting out far behind the pack defensively.

But Pokusevski’s process was always going to be a long one with a slow start, and the forward showed real potential following his stint in the G-League bubble.

Apparently the flashes weren’t enough for Bleacher Report, who moved the 20-year-old to the 25th overall selection by the New York Knicks.

Bleacher Report is aware however of that project that is ‘Poku.’

"Like Killian Hayes, some of the numbers from Aleksej Pokusevski's rookie campaign are borderline scary. Among the 893 rookie campaigns of at least 1,000 minutes in the three-point era, Pokusevski's minus-5.9 box plus/minus ranked 880th."

“At this point, what's more important is how Poku looks. He has a decent-looking form on his jumper, already appears ahead of schedule as a passer and plays with excess confidence that may become a strength in the future.”

With the No. 17 pick, bleacher Report had Oklahoma City selecting sharpshooter Aaron Nesmith, someone the Thunder reportedly had their eye on pre-draft.

Theo Maledon, despite being much better than his initial selection, wasn’t listed in the first round of Bleacher Report’s re-draft.

