Pokusevski out, Deck not with team for Thunder's matchup against Jazz

Rookie Aleksej Pokusevski is was listed as out and new signee Gabriel Deck won't be with the team for the road matchup against the Utah Jazz

Six players were listed on Oklahoma City’s injury report Monday night, including two new additions in recently acquired Gabriel Deck and rookie Aleksej Pokusevski.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (plantar fasciitis), Josh Hall (concussion protocol), Mike Muscala (right ankle sprain), and Isaiah Roby (concussion protocol), were also listed.

Deck, who was signed to a $14.5 million over the next four years on Monday, was listed as “Not With Team.” ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said on Monday that Deck is working through the immigration process and there’s an expectation that he will arrive in Oklahoma City to join the team in the near future.

Pokusevski is the other new addition to the list.

Pokusevski showed discomfort in pregame against the Sixers on Sunday, and played just eight minutes before being ruled out of the game with right arm soreness.

With Pokusevski’s scratch, that puts the team at ten available players for Tuesday’s matchup against the Jazz. The recent comebacks of Darius Bazley and Luguentz Dort put the Thunder just above the minimum of eight players needed to play.

Oklahoma City will have its hands full on Tuesday, taking on a white-hot Jazz team that owns the NBA’s best record. The game starts at 8 p.m.