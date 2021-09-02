Pokusevski Primed for Intriguing Second Year

Incoming second-year forward Aleksej Pokusevski is sure to have an interesting year for Oklahoma City in the 2021-22 season.

One of the most polarizing players in the NBA, the sky's the limit and the floor is low for Thunder hybrid Aleksej Pokusevski.

As a rookie, Pokusevski was thrust into an unprecedented NBA season with an AWKWARD path to playing time. In Year 2, he’ll be in line for plenty of focus towards his progression in the form of meaningful minutes for the Thunder,

I grew as a player and as a professional on the court,” Pokusevski told Thunder Broadcast reporter Nick Gallo. “The game slowed down and I can read the game better.”

Adjusting to one of the most athletic leagues on the planet was always going to be a slow burn for 7-foot Pokusevski, who looks awkward even by NBA standards.

With a 7-foot-3 wingspan and the ability to keep a tight handle on the ball, Poku can thrive in whatever role the Thunder want him in.

Poku’s rookie year was about discovering whether or not he belonged at all. Year 2 will be all about discovering where he belongs specifically within the Thunder’s longterm plans.

Overall, Pokusevski averaged 8.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists while shooting 34 percent from the floor and 28 percent from three.

But the numbers lie within his post G-League bubble stretch.

Following an average stint in the bubble, the game slowed down for Poku, allowing him to score 11.1 points on an improved 36 percent from the floor and 31 percent from three-point land.

Defensively, Pokusevski struggled with the league’s physicality, but showed clear signs of being able to improve significantly in that area.

I've learned that I can use my size pretty well on defense,” Pokuševski said. “Just keeping the player in front of me. I don't have to be that close to him because I have long arms and can contest every shot pretty well.”

Whether it be jump or slump, Pokusevski is sure to be in for an enthralling year.

