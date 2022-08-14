Skip to main content

Pokusevski Ranks Middle of the Road Among Other 7 footers

Aleksej Pokusevski has shown both the good and the bad during his time in OKC but ranks  near the middle tier among other 7-foot NBA players.

Aleksej Pokusevski has the potential to be a productive piece of the Oklahoma City Thunder's rotation.

With size and skills to go with it, Pokusevski just needs to continue to make strides in his development. Something that hasn’t come as quickly as some thought when he was drafted.

Pokusevski, who checks in at 7-foot and 190 pounds, saw his numbers take a slight dip from his rookie season to last year, but did see improved efficiency.

He saw four less minutes per game last season and averaged 7.6 points and 5.2 rebounds per game last season.

Amongst other 7-footers in the NBA, Pokusevski ranked 13th in the league in points per game. Most players above him play more minutes than him.

Especially Joel Embiid or Kristaps Porzingis. Three players though play less minutes than Pokusevski. Javale McGee, Isaiah Hartenstein and Hassan Whiteside all scored more while playing less than Pokusevski.

Field goal percentage, however, is the biggest drop for Pokusevski. He ranks 27th out of seven footers in the NBA. He shot 40.8% from the field last season. Only Jay Huff and Jon Teske rank below him, and they did not score last season.

A major part of that however is Pokusevski takes more jumpers away from the rim than true NBA centers. He also shot 3.2 3-point shots per game last season which ranked fifth amongst the group.

Pokusevski’s size was used well for the Thunder as a solid rebounder when on the court for the Thunder. His 5.2 per game ranked 11th in the group of 7-foot players.

Pokusevski’s 2.1 assists per game ranked fifth in the group and showcases the athletic ability of the big man to make plays outside of scoring. Pokusevski has the ability to play outside the arc and attempt to drive in or dish off for a basket.

Pokusevski holds respectable rankings compared to players around his height especially coming into third year in the league.

He has room for improvement, but he’s shown the ability to develop his skills and make improvements as he needs too.

