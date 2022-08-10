Predicting Tre Mann’s Sophomore Stats Using Jordan Poole and Anfernee Simons

Tre Mann didn’t have the highest expectations coming into OKC as the 18th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Mann wasn’t going to be a starter with the lineup OKC had put together, but Mann made the most of his opportunities and he grinded as his role grew. He quickly became a fan favorite and was one of the better rookies down the stretch.

Mann finished his rookie campaign averaging 10.4 points, nearly three rebounds and 1.5 assists per game last season. Mann posted a respectable 36% line from 3-point range, but from an overall standpoint he posted an improvable 39.3% mark from the field.

Jordan Poole, 2019, and Anfernee Simons, 2018, were both drafted into similar positions as Mann, not immediately a starter or key piece to their team, but have both climbed into major roles with their respective teams after breakout 2022 campaigns.

It didn’t happen overnight, but they have both stamped their roles in the NBA.

Poole put together a solid rookie campaign in 2019, while Simons struggled to hook into the league immediately, but both saw second year climbs.

In Poole’s rookie season, he played 22.4 minutes per game and notched 8.8 points per game on more than two assists and rebounds per game with Golden State.

His second year, Poole’s minutes were decreased to 19.4 per game, but his scoring total went up. He scored more than 12 points per game on more efficient shooting.

Simons wasn’t as lucky with his rookie season; he played just 7.1 minutes per game and scored just under four points per game.

In Simons' second year, he played more than 20 minutes per game and scored more than eight points per. Simons has since climbed to one of the premier guards with the Trail Blazers and scored more than 17 points per game last season.

Mann may be more in the role of Poole in his second season with OKC, more guards have entered the mix making minutes harder to come by as they are divided amongst the arsenal of weapons.

Mann has the chance to improve upon his shooting numbers and be a solid secondary ball-handler while on the court with the chance to focus more so on scoring than facilitating the offense when he’s on the court.

Mann has the outlook to be one of the better 3-point shooters in OKC based on his last season numbers. With new staff member Chip Engellend in the mix to help with shooting ability of the roster.

Mann could see a slight increase in his 10.4 points, but in all reality his numbers will likely stay around the same if not see a slight drop with the minute drop. However, he could see a rise in field goal percentage which could help down the stretch as the roster smooths itself out.

Mann’s assists numbers could also see a rise with the increased weaponry off the bench for OKC.

