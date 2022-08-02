Predicting Which Thunder Players Make the All-Star Game

Oklahoma City hasn’t had an All-Star since Chris Paul in the 2019-20 season.

The Thunder, as a team, hasn’t had success since that season. Which, for a multitude of reasons, for better and for worse, impact the Thunder’s stars in receiving the nod to the All-Star game.

This season the Thunder have a chance at an All-Star nod. The roster is loaded with potential and young talent. The list of possible All-Stars, while short, packs a punch, a young punch.

The easiest and most likely answer for a Thunder All-Star is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Gilgeous-Alexander has been close before, finishing eighth in voting last season. However, injuries and a less than ideal team record has knocked him out.

Playing for a small market team also impacts the voting. He finished 11th in fan vote and seventh in player voting last season. However, this season Gilgeous-Alexander, who continues to improve each season, has the most talent around him yet.

As the No. 1 option on the team, the chances for him to earn the All-Star nod may be the highest it has been yet. The main factor is marketing and his health.

Josh Giddey also has a chance to squeeze into the All-Star game this season. Last year, Giddey was in the Rookie of the Year conversation at the All-Star Break before missing the entire second half due to a hip injury.

Giddey played in the NBA’s Rising Stars Game and took part in the skills competition. Giddey is an exciting and loved name from fans around the league, which could earn him extra love when it comes to the fan vote.

The biggest hindrance to Giddey’s path is his shooting but with new assistant coach and shooting doctor Chip Engelland, Giddey has the chance to drastically improve his numbers. The skill is there, but is the recognition?

Now the Thunder do have a couple of potential longshot selections. The most notable, Chet Holmgren. The No. 2 pick in the NBA draft has the potential to be an elite big in the NBA and for OKC.

His shot blocking prowess and ability to finish at the rim make him an early candidate for Rookie of the Year and possibly an All-Star. At the least Holmgren will likely be tabbed to the Rising Stars game, which is still a major honor.

The Thunder are two seasons removed from their last All-Star, and with the most potential on the team since that season, the Thunder have the chance to have a player or players in the All-Star game next season.

