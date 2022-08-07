Predicting Who Will Start Alongside Chet Holmgren

Oklahoma City has plenty of options to fill the empty front court spot next to Chet Holmgren, whether it’s a young promising post or a veteran presence down low.

Holmgren could easily play both the four and the five spots, but many people are worried about his initial weight coming into the NBA. It may be better if he’s able to ease into the big matchups and guard less imposing four’s. Holmgren could also get a good amount of weak side blocks.

With both Holmgren and the Thunder molding into a positionless style of basketball, it makes any fit in the lineup that much easier. There are several players who could play the small ball stretch-four, our help anchor the defensive end.

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Darius Bazley are clearly the two early favorites to compete for the starting spot. Both JRE and Bazley have started a good amount of games and understand what Oklahoma City is trying to do. Behind those two, Derrick Favors was a spot-starter in 2021-22, but it’s hard to see him sticking around with the amount of young talent on the roster.

Robinson-Earl would be the safe play, as his efficient game would be a steady hand for the Thunder. He’s also displayed serious potential in his long range shot. He’s undersized, but it wouldn’t be as glaring with a rim protector like Holmgren. Robinson-Earl has a bigger, filled-out frame but is still able to excel as a flasher.

Bazley has shown flashes of excellence but there’s always been a hint of inconsistency. Sometimes, he can make the game too compliment and try to create for himself. With Holmgren in the fold, the floor could really open up for him. He may not have to do as much on the offensive end, giving Bazley a nice opportunity to finish plays. He still has potential and room to grow, and Holmgren could help unlock that.

Outside of the top options, rookie Jaylin Williams and veteran fan-favorite Mike Muscala will factor into the equation. Muscala can help this team win with outside shooting off the bench, while Williams is one of the only true centers on this roster.

While he’s had his inconsistencies, Bazley finding his groove with the starters would be the best thing for this Thunder squad. His versatility gives them the best chance to succeed.

