Presti, Thunder to Follow Cavaliers’ Blockbuster Blueprint

Sam Presti and the OKC Thunder will look to follow Cleveland's blueprint in the coming years.

In the biggest blockbuster deal of the summer, Cleveland officially cashed in on Utah’s Donovan Mitchell, sending a trove of assets to land the three-time All-Star.

It was a no-brainer move for the Cavaliers’, who bolstered an already budding roster with another premier player.

It was an exact move that Oklahoma City and Sam Presti will be looking to make in the near future. And a move they should follow Cleveland’s blueprint for to the letter.

Cashing in future assets for a win-now star has precedent, but a move like Cleveland’s doesn’t. The Cavaliers retained their entire core, even down to the fifth pick in 2020 in Isaac Okoro.

It’s worth saying again because it’s simply that ludicrous: the Cavaliers retained their three best players and still landed a top-15 player in the NBA.

Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz, OKC Thunder

Now, simply “getting a star without giving up much,” is easier said than done. But that is exactly the path Oklahoma City will have to take in order to get a deal done.

Presti will have untouchables, and gathering enough assets to leave them untouchable will be key to Presti’s move.

Adding someone of All-Star caliber to the likes of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, Chet Holmgren and likely a top 2023 draftee will set OKC on a similar trajectory to Cleveland, and one fans should already be excited for even years away.

