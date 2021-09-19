Projecting the Thunder Depth Chart: Predicting the Entire OKC Rotation

The Oklahoma City Thunder project to have one of the most versatile rosters in the NBA ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Preseason basketball is right around the corner.

The Oklahoma City Thunder open their 2021 preseason slate on Oct. 4 when they host the Charlotte Hornets, and they’re expected to enter training camp on Sept. 28.

With the season rapidly approaching, InsideTheThunder.com projected the complete Thunder depth chart ahead of the 2021-22 season.

Since hitting the reset button and deciding to build around guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Sam Presti has put together a versatile roster with plenty of jumbo play makers.

The additions of Josh Giddey and Aleksej Pokusevski, as well as the emergence of undrafted free agent Lu Dort, mean the Oklahoma City lineup will be a matchup nightmare for any team, as just about every player can create with the ball in their hands as well as playing their role off the ball.

Though the Thunder aren’t projected to win many games this season, they have a young core and a clear direction, and they’ll have a chance to hang around in plenty of games if Gilgeous-Alexander is at his best.

It's not out of the question that 15 different players could see plenty of minutes at times this year as Oklahoma City looks to develop their roster and determine what players will be key pieces to the franchise's future.

Here is SI Thunder’s projected depth chart for OKC:

Starters:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Josh Giddey

Lu Dort

Darius Bazley

Derrick Favors

Second Unit:

Theo Maledon

Ty Jerome

Kenrich Williams

Aleksej Pokusevski

Mike Muscala

Other Bench Contributors:

Tre Mann

Aaron Wiggins

Gabriel Deck

Isaiah Roby

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl

