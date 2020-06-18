InsideTheThunder
Kendrick Perkins: Proposed Trade for Chris Paul Source of Friction for Rajon Rondo and Ray Allen

Erik Gee

Rumors of the Celtics making a deal for Chris Paul could be the source of friction between Ray Allen and Rajon Rondo. In 2008 as the Thunder were making their way from Seattle to Oklahoma City, the Boston Celtics were winning an NBA record 17th championship. 

Chris Paul was in New Orleans having the best season of his NBA career, leading the Hornets to an appearance in the West Conference semifinals. According to former Thunder center, Kendrick Perkins Paul was unhappy, and the Celtics were looking to upgrade from Rajon Rondo.  

Wednesday on ESPN's The Jump Perkins said. "At the time Chris Paul was on the trading block, and he had wanted out of New Orleans and, of course, the caliber of player, he was an MVP type player you have to entertain it." 

"But for us as a whole and a family our starting five who had never lost a playoff series when healthy, we figured we got more than enough."..."We know each other's tendencies, but Ray was one of the people that entertained it, and it got back to Rondo."

"And the way out locker room was set up, if we had a problem with one another, we hashed it out." "So we made them talk it out, but I think since that situation, in particular, Ray and Rondo never really, really, really seen eye to eye after that."

Rondo and Paul have never seen eye to eye, either. In 08, Paul edged out Rondo for a spot on the USMNT featuring Kobe Bryant, Lebon James, and Carmelo Anthony. 

Then in 2018, things came to a head when during a regular-season game between the Lakers and Rockets, cameras showed Rondo spitting at Paul, in which Paul responded by shoving his fingers in Rondo's face. 

There is no defense for Ronodo's action in 2018, but it's easy to cut him some slack for not getting along with Allen or Paul. You'd be seething to if a guy you were almost traded for took your spot on the Olympic team, and one of your boys was his most prominent advocate. 

Rondo would play six more seasons in Boston before being traded the Mavericks while Allen left for the Heat in 2012, where he would add another ring to his collection. Allen's move to Miami alienated many of his former teammates, so much that he was not a Paul Pierce's jersey retirement, and was not invited to reunions that have happened since 08. 

 

