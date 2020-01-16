ThunderMaven
Raptors get Even With the Thunder 130-121

Erik Gee

To paraphrase the less than steller Godfather Three every time you think you're out, they pull you back in. Wednesday the Thunder overcame two 20 point plus deficits, but in the end, they weren't able to complete another miracle coming up short to the Raptors 130-121. 

When these two teams saw each other in December the Raptors were missing Marc Gasol, Pascal Siakam and Norman Powell, all three were healthy on Wednesday and showed just how dangerous the Raptors can be at full strength. Gasol, Siakam, and Powell combined for 53, but it was the Toronto defense that put the Thunder in a hole in the first half forcing 12 turnovers that lead to 22 points. 

The Thunder struggled to keep up with the Raptor's speed and athleticism. Serge Ibaka and Siakam were able to get by anyone Billy Donovan put on them and score at will in the paint (Raptors had 62 paint points on the night) Donovan says "I thought in the first half Serge got inside several times.".."They got some offensive rebounds.".."They had some give me plays that were just too easy."  

The Thunder would get down 30 before the end of the first half but were able to cut the Raptors lead to 8 (91-83) with 1:43 to go in the third quarter. Toronto would push that lead to 14 as the quarter winded down.    

   While some of the Peake crowd was filing at the end of the third those that stayed thought the fourth saw the Thunder get down 21 (118-97), before cutting that Raptor lead to three (124-121) after two Shai Gilgeous-Alexander free throws. Kyle Lowery would stick the dagger in the Thunder's heart with 1:04 left by connectin on a 14-foot jumper. 

This already banged up Thunder squad lost Steven Adams just a minute into the second quarter with a knee contusion. In his absence, Mike Muscala scored a season-high 17 while going  3 for 7 from beyond the arc.  Billy Donovan will have "more of an update" on Adams's condition on Thursday. 

The host the Miami Heat on Friday. Tipoff is at 7 pm on Fox Sports Oklahoma. 

  

