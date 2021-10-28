Report Card: Early Impressions on Thunder Prospects

Now through the first full week of the Thunder's regular season, here are some early returns on the roster's first and second year prospects.

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault has scrambled night-to-night minute distributions in each of the team's first four games, and that trend will undoubtedly continue. This season is about discovering the current limits and potential upside of the team's youngest players. Several players have stood out, one way or another, in the first week of the regular season.

Theo Maledon

Maledon is averaging roughly 18 minutes per game, and played the most in Tuesday's matchup with Golden State. The knock on Maledon entering his sophomore season is that he isn't aggressive enough on offense. He's a smart player, and always wants to make the right play. At this point in the season though, it's been more of the same.

One or two dribbles, followed by a pump-fake and pass is generally what Maledon has been able to offer so far. He's hovered around average on the defensive end, but he hasn't thus far shown enough offensively to spark much excitement or optimism.

Tre Mann

Coming out of Florida, Mann was advertised as an off-the-dribble shooter and scorer. Doubt often comes with that label, as finding that same level of separation is a lot harder when you're being defended by NBA players. Mann though, has been as advertised in the first four contests.

Step back three-pointers and a knack for finding the basket are already tools at Mann's disposal this early in his NBA career, and he's impressed on the defensive end too although he's still fairly limited on that end of the floor. He deserves to get more minutes, whether that's with the Thunder or their G-League affiliate, the Blue, while they explore their second year guards.

Josh Giddey

Giddey has shown so much in just a week's time. Smart defense that makes up for his lack of side-to-side quickness has stood out as part of Giddey's game that were not at all expected this early. He's shown the ability to score, lead the team in rebounds, and set up the offense better than anyone else on the team.

He's shown a greater feel for linking up with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander on offense in the last two games too. Giddey's ceiling is high. He's just 19 years old, and already plays with a savvy and confidence that most in the NBA do not. The Thunder appear to have not reached for that sixth pick at all.

