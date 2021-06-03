Report: Celtics Considered Pursuing Sam Presti

Before promoting Brad Stevens on Wednesday, the Celtics were reportedly eying Thunder GM Sam Presti for an executive job in Boston.

Potentially to the Oklahoma City Thunder’s benefit, the Celtics made Brad Stevens their general manager on Wednesday.

The move came in light of the retirement of Boston’s Danny Ainge, who was the longest-tenured general manager in the NBA.

The Ringer’s Kevin O’Conner reported on Wednesday that the Celtics considered other candidates, including longtime Thunder GM Sam Presti. O’Conner noted Massachusetts ties.

“Presti is a proven front-office boss who steered a small-market team to great success through savvy acquisitions and wise draft picks,” O’Conner wrote. “Stevens has no front-office experience, and has been in the NBA since only 2013, when the Celtics plucked him from Butler.”

Presti has run the team since its move from Seattle, and now has one of the largest stockpile of assets in league history.

READ MORE:

Thunder Draft: A Decade Without A Top-Ten Pick

Thunder Draft Lottery Odds: What Does History Tell Us?

Oklahoma City has the fourth-best draft odds for the upcoming NBA Draft.