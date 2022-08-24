Skip to main content

Report: Chet Holmgren Has Potentially Serious Foot Injury

There’s potentially bad news for the Thunder’s recent top pick.

The Oklahoma City Thunder selected center Chet Holmgren in the 2022 NBA Draft with the No. 2 overall pick. With that in mind, he injured his ankle at a pro-am game over the weekend.

While there were initially no concerns about the severity of the injury, things have changed.

As first reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic, there is fear that Holmgren has suffered ligament damage in his foot and he is undergoing further opinions.

This is concerning news for the Thunder, as guys of Holmgren’s size can have lingering injuries that hinder career trajectory. 

As more news is released, we will keep you updated.

