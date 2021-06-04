Report: Chris Paul Intends to Decline Player Option with Suns

Chris Paul, who was sent to Phoenix from Oklahoma City for a slew of assets, could reportedly be opting out of his player option with the Suns.

Suns guard Chris Paul has a big decision to make in the near future.

According to a report from Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus, the former Thunder point guard could reportedly be declining his $44 million player option, which would make him the third highest payed player in the league.

The Suns young stars DeAndre Ayton and Mikal Bridges are in need of massive paydays, and Paul rearranging his deal with Phoenix could be very positive for the hopeful contenders.

“Paul has a $44.4 million player option, which according to several sources, he intends to decline with hopes of inking a new multiyear deal (perhaps in the $100 million range over three seasons).” Pincus wrote.

When Sam Presti and the Thunder acquired Paul, his contract was nearly unmovable. Months later Paul had revived his NBA brand.

Just one year late, he's helping the Suns to the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference and a resounding defeated of the defending champion Lakers in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

While Paul will almost certainly resign a multi-year deal with Phoenix, declining his option voids the contract Presti traded.

Should Paul opt-out, Presti essentially nabbed Kelly Oubre, Ricky Rubio, Ty Jerome, Jalen Lecque and a 2022 first round pick for one year of Paul.