Report: OKC Thunder Might Have Greater Interest Than Long Rumored Big Man Target
The Oklahoma City Thunder rebuild has gone faster than anyone anticipated. The Thunder have seen back-to-back seasons of 15-plus win improvements cultivating in a 57-win 2023-24 campaign that made Oklahoma City the youngest No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.
With the OKC Thunder coming off a fantastic 2023-24 campaign with four open roster spots, top-five in the league cap space and a plethora of future NBA Draft picks which can lead to them bolstering this roster this summer.
Many expect the Thunder to be aggressive after falling just short of the Western Conference Finals losing in six games to the eventual West Champions the Dallas Mavericks. In a report from Brett Siegel, he expects Oklahoma City to have bigger plans than a target they are typically tied to.
As Former Oklahoma City Thunder executive Will Dawkins grabbed the front office job in Washington with a fellow former Thunder staffer, everyone has attempted to make a Thunder-Wizards swap. One of the popular targets linked to Oklahoma City is forward Kyle Kuzma. Though, the Wizards asking price appears to be too steep for any rival team's tastes and the Thunder have not specifically checked in.
"The Oklahoma City Thunder were another team rumored to have a level of interest in Kuzma, but they never reached out to the Wizards to inquire about him at the deadline. After seeing the success of his young team, Sam Presti likely has greater plans than going after Kuzma this offseason," The Clutch Points scribe reports.
That last line of the report has sent the Oklahoma City Thunder fanbase into a frenzy looking into all the ways the Thunder could be aggressive this summer.
However, Oklahoma City's aggressiveness is yet to be seen as the market has not materialized yet and this is less of a report of the Thunder's willingness to push all in on this offseason and more of a projection.
