Report: Paycom Obtain Naming Rights to OKC Thunder Arena

After Chesapeake Energy terminated their agreement for the naming rights to the arena in OKC, Paycom has obtained the rights.
According to a report from KFOR’s Dylan Buckingham, Paycom has secured naming rights to what was formerly Chesapeake Energy Arena.

A source has confirmed Buckingham’s original report with InsideTheThunder.com on Monday. 

Paycom is a comprehensive HR and payroll software. On August 26th, 2011, Paycom employees and Oklahoma City dignitaries cut the ribbon and celebrated the grand opening of Paycom's headquarters.

Paycom has been recognized by Fortune magazine as one of the fastest-growing publicly traded companies in the world. It was founded by Chad Richison, a native Oklahoman.

Chesapeake acquired the naming rights to the building in 2011. It was previously the Ford Center from 2002 to 2010. Chesapeake Energy filed for bankruptcy on June 28, 2020, terminating its contract with the arena.

The tentative start date for the 2021-22 NBA season is October 19.

