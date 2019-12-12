Reports: Danilo Gallinari is Available vs. Kings and Chris Paul Helps Younger Thunder buy What Billy Donovan is Selling.

To paraphrase the late Dennis Green the Thunder are who we thought they were. A playoff team. At least for the time being they are a playoff team. Oklahoma City is red hot winners of three straight and six of their last eight they currently sit in the seventh seed in the western conference playoff chase. Tonight the Thunder take their act to Sacramento to face the streaky Kings who are coming off back to back road wins over the Rockets and Mavericks.

According to Maddie Lee of the Oklahoman Danillo Gallinari will be available, however, the Thunder media notes have the injury situation as to be determined, Darius Bazley and Abdel Nader are listed as starters. Gallinari returning to the lineup will alleviate some pressure on Nader and others to provide scoring outside to the three ballhandlers and Steven Adams.

Speaking of three point guards Frank Isola of The Athletic says as long as Chris Paul stays healthy he can see the Thunder making the playoffs. It's not hard to come to that conclusion, it's also not hard for us to praise Paul for his rip move and veteran savvy he keeps displaying. What we don't talk about enough is how well he works will Billy Donovan.

Billy Haisten of the Tulsa World and myself discussed this on the Pat Jones show (97.1 Tulsa) after the Utah win. If you notice Paul and Donovan talk quite a bit during games. Not that Donovan didn't talk with Russell Westbrook or other members of the Thunder. But, with this being a "year of discovery." Paul's presence become extremely influential.

If Paul can work with Donovan it filters through the rest of the team, there is no doubt he is the leader and most respected member of the Thunder. By buying into what Donovan is selling, Paul helps Shai Gilgeous-Alexander learn to become the face Sam Presti will need him to be in the future.

Finally, tonight I am looking most forward to seeing how well the Thunder play Buddy d. Hield. Hield is averaging 21.4 points per game and is coming off a 26 point outing vs. the Rockets. Gilgeous-Alexander, Dort and whoever else draws that assignment could be in for a long night.

Thunder/Kings tonight at 9 on Fox Sports Oklahoma.