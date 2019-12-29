ThunderMaven
Reports: Dennis Schroder Listed as out for Raptors Game

Erik Gee

According to Maddie Lee of The Oklahoman, the Thunder are listing guard Dennis Schroder as out for Sunday's game in Toronto. Schroder is suffering from right ankle soreness. In 35 minutes vs. the Hornets on Friday, Schroder had 24 points.  Schroder is also 25-thousand dollars lighter in the wallet. The NBA is fining Schroder for making contact with a referee. The Contact came with 1:20 to go in the third quarter when Schroder was upset there wasn't foul called on Cody Zeller as Schroder was pleading his case he touched and official. 

The Thunder are already without forward Danilo Gallinari.  Gallinari is here in Oklahoma City while the rest of the team is getting ready for the Raptors. Gallinari is nursing a sore ankle, and Billy Donovan says medical staff is not worried about any structural damage.  There a lot of suggestions and rumors being floated on social media about the Thunder sitting Gallinari out to keep from trading damaged goods. At this point, there is nothing concrete to suggest; that's the way the Thunder are leaning, but it's not the craziest idea either. Presti has proven to be opportunistic and intelligent when it comes to dealing with his assets. 

Gallinari is averaging 18 points a game while shooting 39.5 percent from three. He also presents mismatch nightmares with his 6-10 frame. There isn't a single playoff contender; he can't help. But, this isn't the time for Presti to worry about making Gallinari happy. This is simply about getting the best deal for your future.  From a public relations standpoint, it would be wise to keep Gallinari for the rest of this season even if it means losing him for nothing this Summer. The Thunder are 16-15 three games out of the sixth seed in the western conference. The next 30 days (if not sooner) will tell us a lot as the dog days of the NBA are here. Sam Presti said when Paul George and Russell Westbrook were traded, the mission of the Thunder is still to compete at a high level and do what you can to make the postseason. If Presti is a man of his word, then he will keep this roster together till they prove they can no longer contend for the playoffs. 

Thunder/Raptors Sunday at 5 on Fox Sports Oklahoma.   

