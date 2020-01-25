Reports: Mavericks and Sixers Inquiring about Danilo Gallinari, Paul is top 10 in All-Star Voting and Injury Updates

As of 7:30, Thursday night Steven Adams is questionable (left ankle sprain) for the Thunder's game with Atlanta on Friday. Terrance Ferguson is still listed as out due to personal reasons, and Abdel Nader's left ankle sprain could mean Lugentz Dort would get his third straight start.

For the Hawks, Trae Young had been upgraded to probable with a right thigh contusion. Young missed the Hawks game with the Clippers on Wednesday. He's averaging 29.2 points and 8.6 assists per game, Young is the youngest player in NBA history to record a 40 point triple-double. Jabari Parker will not play due to right shoulder impingement. Parker has only made an appearance in one game since December 23rd he will be re-examined in two weeks. Alex Len and Charles Brown Jr. are probable despite lower back pain, DeAndre' Bembry is out because of personal reasons, and Chandler Parsons is heading to California to recover from his injuries after being hit by a drunk driver.

In the latest Thunder trade rumors, Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer is reporting that "multiple" playoff teams are inquiring about Danilo Gallinari. The Mavericks and Sixers are two teams that have supposedly made contact with Oklahoma City about a possible trade. Any organization that was to get the services of Gallinair would also obtain his Bird rights and have the opportunity to offer him a "more lucrative" deal than on that might want to risk picking him up as a free agent. The trade deadline is February 6th, and between now and then, you can expect more rumors like this to pop up about several Thunder players.

As much as Sam Presti may want to stand pat and see this roster make the postseason, there is a future to think about, and you can never have enough first-round draft picks.

Chris Paul's renaissance continues. Paul made his way into the top 10 in All-Star voting for the western conference. According to Maddie Lee of The Oklahoman, Paul received 446,095 fan votes. That was good enough for 11th with NBA loyalist. Paul with 9th in player voting and tied for 4th with the media. Paul has played in all 45 of the Thunder's games, averaging 17 points, while shooting 36.6 from beyond the arc in 31.8 minutes.

Catch Thunder/Hawks tomorrow at 7 pm on Fox Sports Oklahoma.