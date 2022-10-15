Rising Star: Tre Mann Emerges in Thunder Preseason

When Oklahoma City Thunder guard Tre Mann stepped onto the floor during the recent preseason campaign, he was elite from beyond the arc. In fact, he finished the preseason shooting 52.8% from deep on 7.2 attempts per contest. This puts him in rare company, as a top 3-point shooter on volume.

Among the players that took at least five shots from beyond the arc per game in the preseason, Mann was top ten in percentage.

This is a big deal for the Thunder, who have been one of the worst 3-point shooting teams in the NBA the past two seasons. If Mann can be an elite shooter from deep this season, he could solidify himself as a legitimate piece of the young core in OKC.

The 6-foot-5 guard is already known for being a great scorer for his age, but this 3-point shooting success could take things to the next level. In one single game during the preseason, Mann knocked down eight of his ten three point attempts. That type of performance in itself puts the Thunder in a great place to get a win.

We’ll have to wait until the regular season to see how Mann will shoot on a larger sample size, but he was elite from beyond the arc in the preseason. As a bench scorer, he should be a focal point of Oklahoma City’s offense.

