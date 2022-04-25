Rookie Deep Dive: Josh Giddey

Even though Josh Giddey saw his rookie year cut short, Thunder fans have plenty to be excited about.

The Australian point guard exceeded expectations, winning four straight Western Conference Rookie of the Month’s before going down. Giddey was much more NBA-ready than advertised, and displayed lead-guard abilities.

In 54 games, Giddey averaged 12.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists. He shot 41.9% from the floor and 26.3% from 3-point land.

While his 3-point numbers leave plenty to be desired, he showed potential by hitting tough attempts, including step-backs. Giddey also shot 70.9% from the free-throw line, indicating a solid base to build off of.

The 6-foot-8 guard used his size to get to the rim and displayed strong finishing abilities. He also manned the pick-and-roll with ease, showing plenty of promise in that part of his game as well.

When Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was out with injury, Giddey elevated his play even more. He averaged 16.4 points, nine rebounds and 8.1 assists in 13 games without his counterpart this season. Obviously, the plan is for the two to grow together, but Giddey’s ability to score with the defensive focus on him was impressive.

Whoever the Thunder draft will likely be a good fit next to the Aussie as his game is incredibly easy to adapt to. With his pass-first instincts, surrounding him with shooters will only increase his potential.

While he was selected at No. 6, he would likely go higher in a redraft after his impressive rookie season. After setting the record for the youngest player to ever record a triple double, he did it three more times. Giddey recorded four triple doubles in his freshman campaign, tied for seventh in the NBA.

This off-season, he has to improve his all-around shooting and get stronger. His physical development could be big in his growing game, as he will have many chances to finish through contact. If Giddey can knock down open triples and create his own jumper every once in a while, he will enjoy a very long career in the NBA.

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.