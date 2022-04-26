Rookie Deep Dive: Tre Mann

Tre Mann didn't come into the season with sky high expectations, but he made an immediate and clear impact on the organization.

No one expected Tre Mann to impact Oklahoma City the way he did.

The Thunder drafted Mann out of Florida with the 18th pick in the 2021 draft, in a position which carried little pressure to produce immediately. Mann averaged more than 16 points in his senior season at Florida and was seen as a potential sharpshooter after shooting 40.2% from 3-point range his sophomore season in Gainesville.

A sharpshooting guard is exactly what OKC received when Mann arrived in the Paycom Center. Mann played in 60 games and started in 26 of those, including starting 26 games.

For a few games Mann paired with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the starting lineup before Gilgeous-Alexander’s season ended due to an injury. When the two were paired together their complementary strengths shined as both of their games were elevated.

Mann averaged 10.2 points per game in his rookie campaign before his season, like many other Thunder pieces, was ended due to injury before the final game. Despite the hamstring injury ending his season early Mann showed what he could become for the Thunder.

Mann’s shooting took a dip down from his sophomore season at Florida, but he still showed his ability to provide a sharpshooter to the OKC rotation. He shot 36% from beyond the arc while taking 4.5 3-point shots per game. Mann also shot nearly 40% from the field.

Mann is 6-foot-3 with the ability to use his speed to help him defend guards of an array of talents despite his size.

