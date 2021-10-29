Thunder Rookie Josh Giddey Makes History Alongside LeBron James

Just five games into his NBA career, Thunder rookie Josh Giddey is already making history.

Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Josh Giddey has been absolutely spectacular through the first five games of his NBA career. After being selected with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, he's shown exactly why he was considered one of the top players in his class.

Just 19 years old, Giddey is the second-youngest player in the entire NBA. However, he's wise beyond his years in terms of basketball IQ, showcasing his passing and ability to facilitate early in his NBA career.

“Just his IQ of the game at his age is very rare," said Giddey's teammate Kenrich Williams earlier this month.

Whether it's scoring, passing or rebounding, Giddey can do it all. At 6-foot-9, he's an extremely versatile player at this level.

In just five NBA games, he's already had performances with double-digit points, rebounds and assists. This made him the second youngest player, behind LeBron James, to ever accomplish this.

It's fitting, considering Giddey did finalized the assist piece of this record against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night.

While he hasn't notched his first triple-double, Giddey still has quite a bit of time to make that happen and surpass LaMelo Ball as the youngest ever to do so.

Giddey is currently averaging 10.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.6 assists per contest.

An instant starter at the NBA level, he's been in the starting lineup for the Thunder in every game this season.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the message board community today!

Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.