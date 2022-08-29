Rookie Spotlight Shining on Jalen Williams After Holmgren Injury

The lights are getting brighter around Jalen Williams.

Williams, the No. 12 pick in this season’s draft out of Santa Clara, now has the brightest light for any Thunder rookie heading into the season.

Chet Holmgren is out for the season with a foot injury. Ousmane Dieng’s role with OKC is still being figured out, and a stint in the G League is still a strong possibility.

Which leaves Williams as the lone first round rookie with a chance to carve out a significant role. Williams lit up the Summer League showing off his vast array of skills.

His scoring ability was showcased along with his efficient shooting numbers throughout the Summer League.

Now with the preseason and regular season rapidly approaching Williams has the rookie spotlight on him.

He has the chance to make an immediate impact on the team with the chance to earn a good chunk of minutes from the start.

While the Thunder guard depth is there, Williams has continued to climb into minutes, mostly through his summer league performance where he was on the court with most of the pieces he’ll compete against.

Williams and Tre Mann, who struggled at times in the Summer League, built chemistry during the Summer League as did Williams and Josh Giddey.

Williams posted an impressive 39.6% mark from 3-point range last season with Santa Clara. The Thunder were one of the worst 3-point shooting teams in the league last season.

Williams skill set sets him up to propel him into minutes especially with his 3-point ability.

With injuries and unknown roles, the rookie spotlight has begun to shine on Williams, and his skill set sets him up to succeed in OKC.

