Rookie Tracker: Giddey, Robinson-Earl See Hot Streaks

Josh Giddey and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl have been impactful for Oklahoma City in its recent slate.

After reaching into their trove of picks for the first time, Oklahoma City has seen plenty of production from its rookies thus far.

Most recently, sixth overall pick Josh Giddey and second-rounder Jeremiah Robinson-Earl have each seen increased production.

Giddey has played like a bona fide rookie of the year candidate in his last six games, scoring 14.7 points, dishing out 4.8 assists and coming down with 8.7 rebounds per game.

He’s seen increased efficiency both around the rim and from range, shooting 46 percent overall and 31 percent from three on 3.7 attempts.

In two games without Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, he averaged 17.0 points, 8.0 assists and 7.0 rebounds.

Robinson-Earl has scored in double digits in his last four games. He’s started in three of those.

In that span, he’s scored 12.3 points and grabbed 7.5 rebounds per contest. He’s hit ten 3-pointers in those four games.

Robinson-Earl has also been a valuable contributor on the defensive side of the ball.

Eighteenth overall selection Tre Mann has played in just one game for the Thunder recently, scoring seven points on 3-for-11 shooting.

Mann has averaged 15.8 points, 4.7 rebonds and 3.3 assists per game on 45 percent field goal shooting in six G-League games this season.

OKC is back in action against the Rockets on Monday, Nov. 29 at 7 p.m.

